US congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day, 'appreciates engagement in counterterrorism'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 10:10 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has congratulated Pakistan on its Independence Day, "deeply" appreciating Islamabad's engagement on counterterrorism and trade.
Rubio also reiterated President Donald Trump's intention to explore "new areas of economic cooperation in critical minerals and hydrocarbons" between Pakistan and the US.
"On behalf of the United States, I extend our warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 14," the top US diplomat said in a message.
"We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis," he further said.
Rubio's remarks came amid warming Islamabad-Washington relations.
On August 11, the United States designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, the Majeed Brigade, as foreign terrorist organizations.
The announcement coincided with Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s second visit to the US.
Over the years, Pakistan had been accusing BLA of receiving support from India and that the terrorist outfit has been involved in numerous attacks within the country causing human and infrastructure losses.
The US has also committed to investing in Pakistan’s energy and mineral mining sectors, as the two countries reached a trade deal that allows Washington to help develop Pakistan’s oil reserves and lower tariffs for the country.
Pakistan and the US also held a counterterrorism dialogue in Islamabad recently.
President Trump has repeatedly asserted that he used trade as a tool to convince both warring nations to agree to a ceasefire. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisted there was no third-party intervention.
