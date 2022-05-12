UrduPoint.com

US Congratulates Philippines' Marcos But Pledges To Promote Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 12:29 PM

US congratulates Philippines' Marcos but pledges to promote rights

The United States said Wednesday it will seek close security ties with the Philippines under its next president, the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, but made clear it would raise human rights

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The United States said Wednesday it will seek close security ties with the Philippines under its next president, the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, but made clear it would raise human rights.

In a phone call, US President Joe Biden congratulated Ferdinand Marcos Jr on his recent election win, the White House said late Wednesday Washington time.

"President Biden underscored that he looks forward to working with the President-elect to continue strengthening the US-Philippine Alliance, while expanding bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues," the White House statement said, listing the pandemic, climate change, economic growth and "respect for human rights." In a congratulatory message earlier in the day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that "we look forward to working with President-elect Marcos to strengthen the enduring alliance between the United States and the Philippines." "As friends, partners and allies, we will continue to collaborate closely with the Philippines to promote respect for human rights and to advance a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific region," Blinken said.

The top White House official on Asia, Kurt Campbell, acknowledged there "are some historical considerations" that initially may cause "some challenges in the communication." "But obviously (the) Philippines plays such a critical, important role and we will seek to continue close partnership in the security realm and increasing trade and economic ties," Campbell said.

"Our expectation is we'll be able to continue to work closely," he said at the US Institute of Peace.

Marcos senior and his first lady, Imelda, were notorious for their graft and high-flying lifestyle in a country marked by rampant poverty.

After ruling the former US colony for two decades with support from the United States, which saw him as a Cold War ally, Marcos went into exile in Hawaii in the face of mass protests and with the nudging of Washington in 1986.

The younger Marcos, nicknamed "Bongbong," will succeed President Rodrigo Duterte, who has waged a brutal war on drugs that rights groups say has killed tens of thousands.

Campbell, not mentioning human rights, said that "relations under President Duterte really rebounded towards the end, at least at the strategic level."

Related Topics

Election Drugs Washington White House Alliance United States Philippines May Dictator From Top Asia

Recent Stories

No early elections in Pakiatan, PML-N decides in L ..

No early elections in Pakiatan, PML-N decides in London

3 minutes ago
 Biden loses potent aide with departure of press se ..

Biden loses potent aide with departure of press secretary Psaki

1 minute ago
 Beijing's ambassador congratulates Marcos, confide ..

Beijing's ambassador congratulates Marcos, confident of 'stronger' China-Philipp ..

3 minutes ago
 US eyes trade deal-lite as Southeast Asian leaders ..

US eyes trade deal-lite as Southeast Asian leaders gather

3 minutes ago
 Gas explosion in old Havana injures three

Gas explosion in old Havana injures three

3 minutes ago
 Colombia's Gulf Clan sows terror ahead of presiden ..

Colombia's Gulf Clan sows terror ahead of presidential vote

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.