US Congratulates Pro-Western Romanian President On Reelection - State Department

Tue 26th November 2019 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Trump administration has offered its congratulations to Romania on the holding of its latest presidential election, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The United States congratulates the government of Romania and its citizens on a successful presidential election," Ortagus said on Monday. "We look forward to working with President [Klaus] Iohannis to strengthen our strategic partnership further."

In Sunday's runoff election, Iohannis won 66.06 percent of the vote. His rival, former Prime Minister Viorica Dancila of the Social Democratic Party, gained 33.

95 percent.

"The United States welcomes further opportunities to improve our security, energy and economic ties for the benefit of both our countries. We also thank our NATO ally Romania for its steadfast support of international security efforts in the region and globally," Ortagus said.

Iohannis, who was running as incumbent president, campaigned for closer ties with the European Union and the prospect of entering the Schengen Area and Eurozone. Iohannis also demonstrated intentions of strengthening strategic ties with NATO and the United States.

