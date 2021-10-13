UrduPoint.com

US Congratulates Tunisia On Formation Of New Government - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Congratulates Tunisia on Formation of New Government - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The United States congratulated Tunisia on the forming of a new government and looks forward to witnessing its rapid return to constitutional order, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the forming of a new government that includes a record number of women and is led by the first female Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

"Today, we congratulate Tunisia on the formation of a new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Bouden. The new government, which includes ten female ministers, is a welcome step forward towards addressing the significant economic, health, and social challenges facing the country," Price said during a press briefing.

"We look forward to further announcements to establish a broadly inclusive process for a rapid return to constitutional order."

In late July, Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and suspended parliament for 30 days, following anti-government protests.

The president temporarily assumed full executive power, saying that he would appoint a new prime minister soon. However, in late August, Saied extended his limitless executive authorities for an indefinite period of time.

