UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congress Adopts Law To Target Cambodia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 06:45 PM

US Congress adopts law to target Cambodia

The U.S. Congress on Monday approved a legislation that seeks actions against Cambodian officials, responsible for undermining democracy and violating human rights in the Southeast Asian nation

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The U.S. Congress on Monday approved a legislation that seeks actions against Cambodian officials, responsible for undermining democracy and violating human rights in the Southeast Asian nation.

The legislation, known as "HR 526 Cambodia Democracy Act", now awaits seal of President Donald Trump, to enter into the statute book, the PhnomPenhPost, a daily English-language newspaper published from Phnom Penh reported on Tuesday.

Introduced in the Congress by Republican representative Ted Yoho on January 11, the proposed law allows two major sets of actions, to be taken against high-ranking Cambodian officials.

The bill aims at promoting "free and fair elections, political freedoms and human rights in Cambodia." It has cited seven findings that calls for U.S. actions against Cambodian officials. These included: "The undemocratic rule of Prime Minister Hun Sen, the enactment of the NGO law, restrictions on the media, the arrest of Kem Sokha and the dissolution of [the Cambodia National Rescue Party] CNRP, six unfair and unfree elections since 1991 and doubtful 2018 elections.

" The opposition leader Kem Sokha who served as the president of the CNPR, was jailed more than a year. He was released on bail last year in September, but was subsequently placed under house arrest.

The U.S. legislation calls for his release and also the reinstatement of the dissolved CNRP and restoration of its seats in the parliament.

Cambodia, a constitutional monarchy with a population of over 16 million, operates as a parliamentary democracy. The Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen, who is in office since 1985, is the head of government.

His government is regularly accused of ignoring human rights and suppressing political dissent. The successive elections under him have been disputed by the opposition.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Democracy Trump Phnom Penh Hun Kem Cambodia January September Congress 2018 Media From Government Asia Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler amends the decree regulating SCC ele ..

48 minutes ago

35 feeders turned off for safety measures: Lesco

3 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador meets Kuwait&#039;s Justice Ministe ..

48 minutes ago

EU Vows to Expand Measures Targeting Venezuela If ..

3 minutes ago

Rising Flood Waters Threaten Nearly 6Mln People Ac ..

3 minutes ago

Mandviwala grieves over loss of lives in Neelum Va ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.