UrduPoint.com

US Congress Agrees To $12Bln In New Aid Package For Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Negotiators in the US Congress have agreed to include a $12 billion package of assistance for Ukraine in a stop-gap spending bill, following a request from the Biden administration, Reuters reported on Monday citing a source in the know

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Negotiators in the US Congress have agreed to include a $12 billion package of assistance for Ukraine in a stop-gap spending bill, following a request from the Biden administration, Reuters reported on Monday citing a source in the know.

The bill will also include funding for the resettlement of Afghan refugees following the US withdrawal from the country in 2021, the report said.

Earlier in September, the Biden administration requested $11.7 billion in security and economic assistance for Ukraine by September 30 the last day for the US Congress to pass a government funding bill or risk shutting down.

More Stories From World

