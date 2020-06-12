US Congress Approves $250Mln Ukraine Security Aid Package - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The US Congress has approved a $250 million security aid package to Ukraine, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in December, which included a $300 million in US security assistance for Ukraine. The legislation also expanded the types of aid that Ukraine can receive, including coastal defense cruise missiles and anti-ship missiles. The bill also bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia and envisages sanctions against its Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines.

"On June 11, as per the recommendations of the US Department of Defense, the US Congress approved a security assistance package to Ukraine for the fiscal year 2020 in the amount of $250 million under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, USAI. The following decision is another recognition by the US side that Ukraine continues to successfully reform the security and defense sector, in accordance with the goals of European and Euro-Atlantic integration and NATO standards," the statement read.

The ministry noted that the aid proved the high level of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

"The Ukrainian Defense Ministry is deeply grateful to the US partners for their consistent support of the reform process in Ukraine and strengthening the defense capability of our country in the context of the ongoing Russian aggression. The security and defense sector reforms remain one of the main priorities of the Ukrainian government, bringing it closer to NATO standards and achieving maximum compatibility with the armed forces of the alliance countries," the press service added.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated in 2014 following the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas. Parts of these regions, with a predominantly Russian-speaking population, proclaimed independence after what they considered to be a coup in Kiev, and the Ukrainian government launched an offensive in retaliation.

A ceasefire deal was signed between the warring sides in 2015 in Minsk following talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy group, which comprises Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine. Despite this agreement, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas. To date, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.