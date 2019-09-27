UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congress Approves Sale Of 32 New F-35 Jets To Poland - Polish Defense Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 02:10 PM

US Congress Approves Sale of 32 New F-35 Jets to Poland - Polish Defense Minister

The US Congress has approved the sale of 32 new F-35 fighter jets to Poland, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blasczak said on Friday.

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The US Congress has approved the sale of 32 new F-35 fighter jets to Poland, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blasczak said on Friday.

The US State Department approved the sale of 32 new Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to Poland for $6.5 billion in September. The deal also included various command and control, communications, navigation, and logistics systems, and other supporting components for the fighter jets. The consent of the Congress was needed.

"The US Congress has approved selling 32 new F-35 jets to Poland," Blasczak wrote on Twitter.

"This is one of the last steps prior to signing the contract, but this is not the end of our work yet. We will be conducting negotiations firmly in order to secure the best price," the minister added.

Blasczak has expressed hope previously that the final price for the sale will be much lower than the initially negotiated $6.5 billion, and instead will be closer to the price that Belgium paid for its 32 F-35 fighter jets just over $4 billion.

Related Topics

Twitter Sale Price Belgium Poland September Congress Best Billion

Recent Stories

Special Congressional Recognition of President Mas ..

6 minutes ago

Masood Khan appeals to US people to save Kashmiris ..

10 minutes ago

Between 2010 and 2017, 20% rise in proportion of P ..

19 minutes ago

Over half of Europe's endemic trees risk extinctio ..

24 minutes ago

Man arrested over corruption in Faisalabad

25 minutes ago

Anti-dengue walk held in Faisalabad

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.