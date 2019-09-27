US Congress Approves Sale of 32 New F-35 Jets to Poland - Polish Defense Minister

(@imziishan)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The US Congress has approved the sale of 32 new F-35 fighter jets to Poland, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blasczak said on Friday.

The US State Department approved the sale of 32 new Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to Poland for $6.5 billion in September. The deal also included various command and control, communications, navigation, and logistics systems, and other supporting components for the fighter jets. The consent of the Congress was needed.

"The US Congress has approved selling 32 new F-35 jets to Poland," Blasczak wrote on Twitter.

"This is one of the last steps prior to signing the contract, but this is not the end of our work yet. We will be conducting negotiations firmly in order to secure the best price," the minister added.

Blasczak has expressed hope previously that the final price for the sale will be much lower than the initially negotiated $6.5 billion, and instead will be closer to the price that Belgium paid for its 32 F-35 fighter jets just over $4 billion.