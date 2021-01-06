UrduPoint.com
US Congress Begins Process Of Certifying Biden's Electoral College Victory

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

US Congress Begins Process of Certifying Biden's Electoral College Victory

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The US Congress convened on Wednesday afternoon to begin the process to certify the Electoral College votes in the 2020 presidential election, the final hurdle to seal President-elect Joe Biden's win.

At least 140 members of the House of Representatives and 12 members of the Senate have said they will object to the result and are demanding an independent commission to conduct a forensic audit in battleground US states.

