US Congress Delegation, Jordanian King Discuss Middle East Stability, Security Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The US congressional delegation has visited Jordan where it discussed the matters, related to ensuring stability in the middle East region and developing the bilateral security cooperation, with King Abdullah II, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said.

"This evening, our bipartisan delegation was honored to meet with His Majesty King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and senior Jordanian officials ... We expressed our continued appreciation for the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Jordan and engaged in a constructive dialogue on regional stability, counterterrorism, security cooperation, Middle East peace, economic development and other shared challenges," Pelosi said on Saturday, as quoted by her website.

The speaker pointed out that the visit took place at a critical time for the regional stability and security.

"With the deepening crisis in Syria after Turkey's incursion, our delegation has engaged in vital discussions about the impact to regional stability, increased flow of refugees, and the dangerous opening that has been provided to ISIS [Islamic State, outlawed in Russia], Iran and Russia," Pelosi noted.

The US-Jordanian relations have been closely developing for decades, with Amman having received a status of a US major non-NATO ally in 1996.