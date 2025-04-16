Open Menu

U.S. Congress Delegation Meets Romanian MPs

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A U.S. Congress delegation of eight members, both Democrats and Republicans, led by Vern Buchanan, is meeting with Romanian senators and deputies at the Palace of Parliament.

Among the Romanian officials present are Parliament members Daniel Suciu (Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies), Mihai Weber, Titus Corlatean, Robert Cazanciuc, Ionut Mosteanu, Cosmin Corendea and Ramona Bruynseels. The U.S. delegation, led by Vern Buchanan, is accompanied by U.S. Ambassador in Bucharest Kathleen Kavalec.

"We had a very good visit with the embassy and then with the interim president. It was about an hour-long meeting. Now we're meeting with members of Parliament. We have eight members of Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, and we're here to build our relationship and take it to the next level, said Vern Buchanan." He underscored that the delegation includes representatives of companies that create jobs.

"We want more well-paid jobs here and more companies. That's why we are here. As I said, we have eight members of Congress - usually, you don't get such a large delegation. This country is important to us and we want to work together. There are a lot of things we'll be working on (...) We are seeking to take this partnership to the next level. I'm very excited about that potential. (...) I'm very optimistic about our relationship", the U.S. official added.

According to the official schedule, the U.S. Congress representatives are also set to meet with Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu at Victoria Palace at 4:00 PM.

Senate Vice President Robert Cazanciuc said on Monday that the visit of a U.S. Congress delegation to Romania sends a message of 'strategic partnership' between the two countries.

Similarly, the leader of the Liberal senators, Daniel Fenechiu, highlighted the 'very good' relationship Romanian lawmakers have with U.S. congressmen.

