UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congress Democrats Object To Trump Plans To Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

US Congress Democrats Object to Trump Plans to Withdraw From Open Skies Treaty - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Senior Democrats on House of Representatives and Senate committees responsible for foreign affairs and the armed forces warned that the Trump administration's tentative plans to pull the United States out of the Open Skies Treaty would blind European allies' ability to monitor Russia's military activities in their respective backyards, according to a joint press release on Tuesday.

"This decision would have far-reaching, negative repercussions for our European allies, who rely on this Treaty to keep Russia accountable for its military actions in the region. During a time when we need to push back against Russian aggression, we cannot continue to undermine our alliances - which is exactly what US withdrawal from this Treaty would do," the release issued by House Armed Services Committee Chair Adam Smith, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel, Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Democrat Jack Reed and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Democrat Bob Menendez said.

The release also accused the Trump administration's timing of the change during the global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, presumably because the public is overly distracted by reports on the pandemic.

The lawmakers urged the administration to reverse course rather than "ramming it through" while the United States and the entire world grapples with the novel coronavirus.

The administration has said it has not made a final decision on whether to remain a party to the treaty.

But Defense Secretary Mark Esper told Congress last month that the Pentagon would delay funding for new or upgraded aircraft to conduct overflights until a decision is reached.

The 1992 treaty allows signatories, including the United States and Russia, to conduct unarmed reconnaissance flights over other nations' territories to collect data on military activities.

Related Topics

Senate World Russia Pentagon Trump United States Democrats Congress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

1 hour ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

1 hour ago

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

3 hours ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

2 hours ago

Women can play vital role to keep families safe: D ..

2 hours ago

Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.