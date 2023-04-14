UrduPoint.com

US Congress Drafting Sanctions Against Allies Of Hungary's Ruling Party - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 07:22 PM

The US Congress has been drafting a bipartisan legislation that will impose sanctions on former officials and supporters of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party over its reluctance to side with Washington, The Guardian newspaper reported, citing officials familiar with the drafting process

The sanctions bill may go before Congress as soon as next month and is expected to win broad support, the British newspaper said.

The Hungarian government has insisted that it should not be forced into taking a hard line on Russia in its conflict with Ukraine after the United States imposed sanctions on a Budapest-based International Investment Bank over its ties to Russia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto suggested this week that the US was treating his country as a colony.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been under fire from Washington and Brussels for years for allegedly backsliding on democracy. The conflict in Ukraine has widened that rift. Hungary has so far refused to supply lethal aid to Ukraine and continues calling for peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

