UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congress Expects To Vote Thursday On Revised $2.2 Trillion COVID-19 Bill - Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:20 PM

US Congress Expects to Vote Thursday on Revised $2.2 Trillion COVID-19 Bill - Speaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will bring to a vote in Congress later Thursday a revised $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill if Democrats and Republicans can find common ground on tax breaks.

Pelosi has been trying to get President Donald Trump's Republican party to agree with the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, which the Democrats originally proposed at $3 trillion before reducing to $2.2 trillion and agreeing to further revisions in recent weeks.

"I'm hoping that we'll be voting on it today," Pelosi told reporters. "It still has some of their [Republicans'] tax breaks and in [those] tax breaks hopefully we can find our common ground."

Congress passed four packages of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the second quarter of this year, dispensing roughly $3 trillion to disburse as loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens and residents.

Republicans and Democrats have been locked in a stalemate since on a successive package to the CARES, arguing over the size of the next relief, as thousands of Americans, particularly those in the airlines sector, risked losing their jobs without further aid. Trump, who stands for reelection in November, has accused Pelosi of playing football over the issue. The House Speaker retorted that any deal should be to the advantage of Americans and not for Trump's political expediency.

After months of back-and-forth, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday raised hopes that a deal might be forthcoming as he had been having "effective" communications with Pelosi. The House Speaker confirmed on Thursday that she had been in talks with Mnuchin and will speak to him again before the vote in Congress.

Related Topics

Football Vote Trump Nancy November Democrats Congress Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

7 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

22 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

1 hour ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs cooperation agreement with ADQ to supp ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.