UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congress Formally Certifies Joe Biden's Election Win

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:22 PM

US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden's election win

US lawmakers on Thursday formally certified Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election -- clearing the way for his inauguration on January 20

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :US lawmakers on Thursday formally certified Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election -- clearing the way for his inauguration on January 20.

Republican Vice President Mike Pence certified the Electoral College count of 306 electors in favor of the Democrat against 232 in favor of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump.

The tally followed a joint session of the House and Senate that was interrupted by supporters of the president who stormed the US Capitol, bringing violence and mayhem to the seat of government.

Related Topics

Election Senate Trump January Government

Recent Stories

4th Commissioner Cup Basketball Championship on Ja ..

22 seconds ago

UK Home Secretary Blames Trump for US Capitol Riot ..

24 seconds ago

PPP for sons of deceased MPAs as its contenders fo ..

26 seconds ago

PM congratulates exporters, ministry on positive e ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $53.29 a barrel W ..

22 minutes ago

Japan PM declares virus state of emergency in Toky ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.