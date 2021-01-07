US lawmakers on Thursday formally certified Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election -- clearing the way for his inauguration on January 20

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :US lawmakers on Thursday formally certified Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election -- clearing the way for his inauguration on January 20.

Republican Vice President Mike Pence certified the Electoral College count of 306 electors in favor of the Democrat against 232 in favor of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump.

The tally followed a joint session of the House and Senate that was interrupted by supporters of the president who stormed the US Capitol, bringing violence and mayhem to the seat of government.