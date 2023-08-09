Open Menu

US Congress Has Role To Play In Probe Into Nord Stream Attacks - Senate Candidate

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 11:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The US Congress has a role to play in investigating the attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines because it was not consulted on them in violation of US law, independent candidate for the US Senate from New York State Diane Sare told Sputnik.

"They (Congress) were illegally not consulted. That's against the law," she said. "You're not allowed to do a top covert action and not brief the Congress. This is an act of war. The Congress has to give their approval and they were kept out of the loop. So they absolutely have a role."

Sare said she believes the US government was involved in the attacks on the pipelines because President Joe Biden announced on February 7, 2022, before Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, that the United States would end the pipelines.

"He didn't say blow up. He said it will end them," she noted. "So he announced our plan to destroy the pipeline in a public meeting."

The candidate also cited reports alleging that then UK Prime Minister Liz Truss sent a text to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying "it's done" just after the blasts.

Sare also referred to an article of investigative journalist Seymour Hersh regarding the deep sea diving equipment and remote explosive devices used to attack the pipelines, noting that only a few countries in the world have such capabilities.

"This is why I'm convinced that it's the United States, the United Kingdom, probably Denmark, Norway - that is what Seymour Hersh says. They all had a role in destroying these pipelines," she said. "I would hope that people would not let go of it. I think it's something that really has to be answered. It's glaring. But that's our job. That's my job. That's the job of others to insist that the truth comes out."

The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own probe on charges of international terrorism.

