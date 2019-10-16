UrduPoint.com
US Congress Introduces Resolution Opposing Trump Decision To Withdraw From Northern Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 03:40 AM

US Congress Introduces Resolution Opposing Trump Decision to Withdraw From Northern Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) US lawmakers in both the House and Senate have introduced legislation opposing President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw American forces from northern Syria.

"[US Congressman Elliot] Engel introduced the following joint resolution... opposing the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria," the text of the bill revealed on Tuesday.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a joint statement on Tuesday said that Trump must support the United States' Kurdish communities and urge Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to immediately cease unilateral military action in Syria.

Turkey launched an offensive across the board targeting Kurdish fighters almost immediately after Trump's October 9 decision to withdraw US forces from northern Syria.

The international community has widely criticized the incursion, which Erdogan labeled as Operation Peace Spring to clear the region of Kurdish militants and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) fighters.

The Trump administration has hit Turkey with sanctions in recent days over the offensive in Syria. The US president has argued that by pulling troops from Syria he is keeping his campaign promise to end America's involvement in endless wars.

