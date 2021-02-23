US Congress Job-Approval Rating at Hits 12-Year High at 35% - Poll

Approval of Congress surged 10 points in the past month, to 35 percent, reflecting enthusiasm among Democrat and independent voters over the election of President Joe Biden, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

"Democrats' approval of Congress has surged 31 points in the past month and a total of 50 points since December. Independents' approval has increased by a total of 17 points in the past two months, including an eight-point increase this month," a press release explaining the poll said.

In contrast, Republican voter approval of Congress dipped nine points in the past month to 8 percent, the release said.

Gallup attributed the results in part to COVID-19 relief legislation now working its way through Congress, as well as the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

However, Gallup noted that the shift in voter approval of Congress "may be more fundamentally related to the change in the Washington power structure," especially with Democrats' gaining control of the Senate.

The previous high of 39 percent approval of Congress occurred in the early days of the Obama administration, when Democrats last controlled the presidency and both chambers of Congress, the release said.