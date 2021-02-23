UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congress Job-Approval Rating At Hits 12-Year High At 35% - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 10:38 PM

US Congress Job-Approval Rating at Hits 12-Year High at 35% - Poll

Approval of Congress surged 10 points in the past month, to 35 percent, reflecting enthusiasm among Democrat and independent voters over the election of President Joe Biden, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Approval of Congress surged 10 points in the past month, to 35 percent, reflecting enthusiasm among Democrat and independent voters over the election of President Joe Biden, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Democrats' approval of Congress has surged 31 points in the past month and a total of 50 points since December. Independents' approval has increased by a total of 17 points in the past two months, including an eight-point increase this month," a press release explaining the poll said.

In contrast, Republican voter approval of Congress dipped nine points in the past month to 8 percent, the release said.

Gallup attributed the results in part to COVID-19 relief legislation now working its way through Congress, as well as the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

However, Gallup noted that the shift in voter approval of Congress "may be more fundamentally related to the change in the Washington power structure," especially with Democrats' gaining control of the Senate.

The previous high of 39 percent approval of Congress occurred in the early days of the Obama administration, when Democrats last controlled the presidency and both chambers of Congress, the release said.

Related Topics

Election Senate Barack Obama Washington Trump Gallup May December Democrats Congress

Recent Stories

Argentina president says no law broken in vaccine ..

19 seconds ago

Mohamed Bazoum wins Niger's presidential runoff

20 seconds ago

UK, France and Germany condemn Iran over UN inspec ..

22 seconds ago

Court adjourns hearing of assets beyond means case ..

26 minutes ago

ECP to be given EVM to resolve issue of rigging: C ..

28 minutes ago

Everton secure planning permission for 53,000-capa ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.