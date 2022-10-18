UrduPoint.com

US Congress Must Boost Spending To Prepare For Future Biological Threats - Senior Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 06:10 PM

US Congress Must Boost Spending to Prepare for Future Biological Threats - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The US Congress must increase spending on efforts to prepare for future incidents with biological agents in order to mitigate the financial burden in an event of potential crisis, a senior administration official told reporters.

"There are 26 viral families that affect humans and many others that affect humans, plants and animal health, and for many of these threats we lack adequate vaccines, therapeutics and general preparedness," the official said during a conference call. "We're essentially asking Congress to spend billions now to save trillions tomorrow from future pandemics and we think that case has already been made in the past.

"

President Joe Biden has signed a memorandum to enhance the US Federal government's response to future biological threats. Biden has also said he will roll out a new US National Biodefense Strategy that centers on enhancing efforts to detect, prevent, prepare, respond and recover from biological threats.

Biden is asking US lawmakers to approve a request of $88.2 billion in his budget for fiscal year 2023 in order to adequately prepare for potential future biological attacks.

The federal government has spent some $4 trillion to date on its response to the novel coronavirus, according to government data.

Related Topics

Budget Congress Event From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan reacts to SC’s order in Shahrukh Jat ..

Mahira Khan reacts to SC’s order in Shahrukh Jatoi case

9 minutes ago
 COAS reiterates resolve to defend motherland again ..

COAS reiterates resolve to defend motherland against all threats

25 minutes ago
 Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turk ..

Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turkmenistan At «The Central Asia ..

1 hour ago
 Participation Of The President Of Turkmenistan In ..

1 hour ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus ..

US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus, discusses with Vice-Chancell ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against ..

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against UAE

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.