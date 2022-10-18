US Congress Must Boost Spending to Prepare for Future Biological Threats - Senior Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The US Congress must increase spending on efforts to prepare for future incidents with biological agents in order to mitigate the financial burden in an event of potential crisis, a senior administration official told reporters.

"There are 26 viral families that affect humans and many others that affect humans, plants and animal health, and for many of these threats we lack adequate vaccines, therapeutics and general preparedness," the official said during a conference call. "We're essentially asking Congress to spend billions now to save trillions tomorrow from future pandemics and we think that case has already been made in the past.

"

President Joe Biden has signed a memorandum to enhance the US Federal government's response to future biological threats. Biden has also said he will roll out a new US National Biodefense Strategy that centers on enhancing efforts to detect, prevent, prepare, respond and recover from biological threats.

Biden is asking US lawmakers to approve a request of $88.2 billion in his budget for fiscal year 2023 in order to adequately prepare for potential future biological attacks.

The federal government has spent some $4 trillion to date on its response to the novel coronavirus, according to government data.