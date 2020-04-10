UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congress Must Not Rush Proxy Voting Reform, Consider Change Carefully - Pelosi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Congress Must Not Rush Proxy Voting Reform, Consider Change Carefully - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The leaders of the US House of Representatives are assessing different procedures to allow members to vote from home or other locations during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but are far from finding an acceptable system, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a remote news conference on Thursday.

"We aren't there yet, and we're not going to be there no matter how many letters somebody sends in," Pelosi told reporters, speaking from her home in San Francisco. "There are some technologies you might think are workable, but they might not be secure. ..

. If the rules needed to be changed, it needs to be done carefully."

Pelosi said such a change would raise constitutional issues and also ones about the security of the communications and voting system being used.

"Transferring to remote voting, it's not that easy. This is something that is being pursued... That is being worked upon," she said.

Pelosi recalled that putting through a reform on the nature of a quorum of congressional members needed to keep both chambers functioning took three years to achieve after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington, DC.

Related Topics

Terrorist Washington Vote San Francisco Nancy New York September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

56 minutes ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

29 minutes ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Finance concludes its participation in ..

2 hours ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Armenia May Quadruple ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.