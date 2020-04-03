UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congress Must Pass Expanded Coronavirus Relief Package - Pelosi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:56 PM

US Congress Must Pass Expanded Coronavirus Relief Package - Pelosi

US Congress must pass a twice as big relief package for unemployment benefits and aid for small businesses so Americans can weather the coronavirus pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) US Congress must pass a twice as big relief package for unemployment benefits and aid for small businesses so Americans can weather the coronavirus pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

He also previously signed two other emergency relief bills Congress passed totaling $113 billion.

"The acceleration of the coronavirus demands that we double down on the down payment we made in CARES by passing a CARES 2 package," Pelosi said in a press release. "We must extend and expand this bipartisan legislation."

On Friday, US coronavirus cases surpassed the 250,000 mark with 6,600 deaths and 9,400 recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Weather Trump Nancy Congress Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

46 minutes ago

UN chief urges global unity in mobilizing efforts ..

1 minute ago

Italy and Russia spar over alleged coronavirus spi ..

1 minute ago

Over 500,000 volunteers register for Corona Relief ..

1 minute ago

Yong People 'More and More' Vulnerable to Novel Co ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey Closes 30 Major Cities for 15 Days to Conta ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.