US Congress Must Pass Expanded Coronavirus Relief Package - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) US Congress must pass a twice as big relief package for unemployment benefits and aid for small businesses so Americans can weather the coronavirus pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

He also previously signed two other emergency relief bills Congress passed totaling $113 billion.

"The acceleration of the coronavirus demands that we double down on the down payment we made in CARES by passing a CARES 2 package," Pelosi said in a press release. "We must extend and expand this bipartisan legislation."

On Friday, US coronavirus cases surpassed the 250,000 mark with 6,600 deaths and 9,400 recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.