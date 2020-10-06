UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congress Must Pass Laws To Fight Fake News, Social Media Ploys - Colorado Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

US Congress Must Pass Laws to Fight Fake News, Social Media Ploys - Colorado Official

Congress should draft and debate new laws to fight fake news, election and misinformation coordinated by foreign governments and other entities, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in written testimony to the US House of Representatives on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Congress should draft and debate new laws to fight fake news, election and misinformation coordinated by foreign governments and other entities, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in written testimony to the US House of Representatives on Tuesday.

"Congress should consider legislation, like we are doing in Colorado, to combat deep fakes, election misinformation, and foreign coordination," Griswold told the US House Administration Subcommittee on Elections.

Griswold, a Democrat, also urged Congress to strip social media companies of the protections from prosecution they have enjoyed for nearly a quarter of a century in order to make them more responsible in monitoring third party content on their web sites.

"I also call on Congress to act to remove the artificial protections afforded to social media companies by ... 1996 Communications Decency Act. Social media companies are not neutral platforms and third-party content posted on their sites can promote ill-intentioned foreign activity. They should no longer be shielded from accountability," Griswold said.

While social media could be a tool for good, adversaries could also use it to their advantage with a precision never seen before, Griswold added.

Related Topics

Election Century Social Media Jena Congress Media From

Recent Stories

Armenia ready for 'mutual concessions' with Azerba ..

35 minutes ago

Collins driven on by memories of '$50 and Greyhoun ..

36 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai concludes digital Space Week

47 minutes ago

Dubai Economy announces results of region’s firs ..

47 minutes ago

UNICEF Says 4 Kids Reportedly Killed, 7 Wounded in ..

36 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi visits Elite Agro farm in Al Ain

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.