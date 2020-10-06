US Congress Must Pass Laws to Fight Fake News, Social Media Ploys - Colorado Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Congress should draft and debate new laws to fight fake news, election and misinformation coordinated by foreign governments and other entities, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in written testimony to the US House of Representatives on Tuesday.

"Congress should consider legislation, like we are doing in Colorado, to combat deep fakes, election misinformation, and foreign coordination," Griswold told the US House Administration Subcommittee on Elections.

Griswold, a Democrat, also urged Congress to strip social media companies of the protections from prosecution they have enjoyed for nearly a quarter of a century in order to make them more responsible in monitoring third party content on their web sites.

"I also call on Congress to act to remove the artificial protections afforded to social media companies by ... 1996 Communications Decency Act. Social media companies are not neutral platforms and third-party content posted on their sites can promote ill-intentioned foreign activity. They should no longer be shielded from accountability," Griswold said.

While social media could be a tool for good, adversaries could also use it to their advantage with a precision never seen before, Griswold added.