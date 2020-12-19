US Congress Passes Stopgap Funding to Avert Shutdown, Bill Heads to Trump to Sign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The US Congress has passed legislation to extend government spending for two days in order to avert a shutdown.

The House of Representatives and the Senate passed the government spending bill on Friday before funding expired at midnight.

Congressional Democrats and Republicans are continuing to negotiate a funding bill for 2021. Earlier in the day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will stay in session as long as it takes to ensure they pass a compromise omnibus spending bill to fund the Federal government, possibly with a novel coronavirus financial aid package attached.