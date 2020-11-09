UrduPoint.com
US Congress Planning For 'Normal Inauguration' Despite Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The US Congress's presidential inauguration committee is planning a normal ceremony for January 2021 despite a spike in coronavirus cases, its chairman said Sunday, adding the president-elect would be their guest.

"We are going to decide. We are planning for a normal inauguration. A six-person committee ” three senators, three House members ” that I chair," Sen. Roy Blunt told ABC's This Week.

He explained that plans were being made for "an outside, full-scale" event as it was easier to scale back than to scale up.

Blunt, who is a Republican from the state of Missouri, declined to specify who will be inaugurated, as Donald Trump continues to downplay the poll counts suggesting his Democrat rival, Joe Biden, won.

"I expect to see both Vice President Biden and President Trump on the stage on Inaugural Day. That will be a powerful message, no matter which one of them is sworn in that day," the lawmaker said.

If confirmed, Biden will be sworn in together with his running mate, Kamala Harris, who will take the oath of office as vice president, becoming the first ever woman of color elected to such a position in the White House.

