UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congress Probe Targets Political Retaliation Against State Department Workers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:37 PM

US Congress Probe Targets Political Retaliation Against State Department Workers

Committees in the Senate and House of Representatives that oversee US foreign policy sought interviews with State Department officials in an investigation of politically motivated retaliation by the Trump administration against career civil servants, according to a request from top lawmakers to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Committees in the Senate and House of Representatives that oversee US foreign policy sought interviews with State Department officials in an investigation of politically motivated retaliation by the Trump administration against career civil servants, according to a request from top lawmakers to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday.

The request came in a letter to Pompeo from House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel and Ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez, a joint press release said.

"Over the past year, the Committees' investigations, as well as two State Department Inspector General reports from 2019, found that top administration officials improperly retaliated against career employees, often based on unfounded perceptions about political views or affiliation," the release said.

The letter accuses the State Department of failing to make career employees available for transcribed interviews, while requesting testimony from a number of officials, including US Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook.

The letter noted that the House of Representatives first asked to interview Hook nearly two years ago.

President Donald Trump makes no secret of his disdain for Democrats in Congress, due to the recent House impeachment as well as an earlier investigation that failed to find collusion between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

As a result, Trump has repeatedly characterized the Democrats' attempts as political witch hunts intending to reverse the results of the 2016 election and has blocked congressional testimony from administration officials and fired other officials who appeared before Congress over presidential objections.

Related Topics

Election Senate Iran Russia Trump Democrats Congress 2016 2019 From Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE, Mexico hold discussions on strengthening econ ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Organizes Seminar On Hindutva Ideolo ..

45 minutes ago

Threat of Coronavirus Spillover Into Russia Increa ..

4 minutes ago

NAB-EBM authorises filing 2 references, 5 investig ..

4 minutes ago

Oil products stocks jump to record on gains in all ..

1 hour ago

FECHS to start plots allotment from June this year

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.