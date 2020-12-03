US Congress Reaches Deal on Defense Budget With New Tools to Deter Russia, China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The leaders of the US Senate and House armed services committees have reached a deal on a new defense spending bill that includes new measures to deter China and Russia, the House Armed Services Committee said in a press release on Wednesday.

"We have reached bicameral agreement on the FY21 NDAA [National Defense Authorization Act], which authorizes funding for the Department of Defense and the national security programs of the Department of Energy," the release said.

The release said the NDAA includes "important new tools to deter China and Russia," including provisions that strengthen the United States' alliance with Israel, and provisions on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Earlier in the day, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe told reporters that a measure to repeal Section 230 would not be included in the new defense spending bill, adding that he informed President Donald Trump about the decision.

Trump said Section 230 is a liability shielding gift from the US government to "Big Tech" and represents a serious threat to US national security and election integrity. The US president added the United States can never be safe and secure if it allows Section 230 to stand and he would unequivocally veto the NDAA if Section 230 is not removed.