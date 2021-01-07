UrduPoint.com
US Congress Rejects Challenge To Biden's Pennsylvania Win

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:52 PM

US lawmakers on Thursday rejected a second Republican-led objection to certifying electoral votes for Joe Biden, hours after a riot by Donald Trump supporters forced a delay in the process

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :US lawmakers on Thursday rejected a second Republican-led objection to certifying electoral votes for Joe Biden, hours after a riot by Donald Trump supporters forced a delay in the process.

The Senate voted 92 to 7 against the effort to discount Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes and the House followed suit, albeit with more than 130 Republicans supporting the decertification bid.

With 38 states now certified, Congress moved to continue its late night process to affirm the electoral votes of all 50 states and formalize Biden's victory.

