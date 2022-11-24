US Congress Retains Support for Ukraine After Midterm Elections - Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the US Congress retains sufficient support on the issue of providing financial assistance to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the US Congress retains sufficient support on the issue of providing financial assistance to Ukraine.

The US president added that this is not the time to turn away from Kiev, adding that the results of the US midterm elections have not changed anything and there is enough support.

In the midterm elections earlier in November, Democrats defied the pollsters by managing to maintain control of the Senate while losing the House by a slimmer margin than expected.

The Congress is currently operating in a so-called "lame duck" session, which occurs between elections and the new class of lawmakers taking office. Democrats retain control of both chambers through the lame duck session.