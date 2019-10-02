US Congress Seeks Transcripts of Trump-Saudi Calls Related to Khashoggi Case - Senator

Congress must see full transcripts and records of US President Donald Trump's phone calls with Saudi leaders since the murder journalist Jamal Khashoggi a year ago, US Senator Chris Murphy said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Congress must see full transcripts and records of US President Donald Trump 's phone calls with Saudi leaders since the murder journalist Jamal Khashoggi a year ago, US Senator Chris Murphy said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It's been one year since the Saudi government brutally murdered Jamal Khashoggi and lied about it to Congress and the American people, and there has been no accountability," Murphy said. "I am going to continue to press for meaningful accountability. To start with, we need to see the transcripts of President Trump's calls with the Saudis that were allegedly hidden by administration officials on a secret server to hide incriminating or embarrassing actions by the president."