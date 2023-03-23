UrduPoint.com

US Congress Should Not Leave Gap In Authorities If They Repeal 2001 Iraq AUMF - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 01:20 AM

US Congress Should Not Leave Gap in Authorities if They Repeal 2001 Iraq AUMF - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Lawmakers should not leave a gap in authorities still utilized by the United States under the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) for Iraq if Congress moves toward repealing the authorization, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"In the absence of being able to replace it with something to rely on, yes, it is (a vital authority)," Blinken said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. "I would hope that if we're moving in that direction, we do this concurrently, which is to say, there shouldn't be any gap between the repeal of the 2001 authorization and a replacement.

"

The State Department is prepared to work with Congress to find a path forward if it moves toward repeal, Blinken said.

Last week, the US Senate advanced legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 AUMFs for Iraq, with President Joe Biden expressing support for the bill.

The 2001 AUMF authorizes force against parties linked to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, while the 1991 and 2002 AUMFs authorize the Gulf War and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein, respectively.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Iraq United States September Congress

Recent Stories

US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals ..

US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals pause in rate hikes

22 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend achievements of Dubai Future D ..

52 minutes ago
 US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of R ..

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of Recent Developments 'Uncertain' ..

1 hour ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulates natio ..

1 hour ago
 Ramazan moon sighted as holy month to start from t ..

Ramazan moon sighted as holy month to start from tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Over 60% of Germans Fear Country Cannot Defend Its ..

Over 60% of Germans Fear Country Cannot Defend Itself in Case of War - Survey

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.