US Congress Should Not Leave Gap in Authorities if They Repeal 2001 Iraq AUMF - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Lawmakers should not leave a gap in authorities still utilized by the United States under the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) for Iraq if Congress moves toward repealing the authorization, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"In the absence of being able to replace it with something to rely on, yes, it is (a vital authority)," Blinken said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. "I would hope that if we're moving in that direction, we do this concurrently, which is to say, there shouldn't be any gap between the repeal of the 2001 authorization and a replacement.

"

The State Department is prepared to work with Congress to find a path forward if it moves toward repeal, Blinken said.

Last week, the US Senate advanced legislation to repeal the 1991 and 2002 AUMFs for Iraq, with President Joe Biden expressing support for the bill.

The 2001 AUMF authorizes force against parties linked to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, while the 1991 and 2002 AUMFs authorize the Gulf War and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein, respectively.