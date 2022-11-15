Congress should order the Pentagon to conduct a review of ways to bolster the defense of Taiwan in the event conflict emerges on the island, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission said on Tuesday

"The Commission recommends: Congress direct the US Department of Defense to produce a classified report on current and future military posture, logistics, maintenance, and sustainment requirements to bolster the United States' 'capacity to resist force' in the event of a Chinese attack and attempted invasion of Taiwan," the commission said in recommendations included as part of its annual report to lawmakers.

The assessment should analyze requirements for all scenarios, including protracted combat in a contested environment, the commission said.

Additionally, the commission recommended Congress make available significant multi-year defense funding for Taiwan with a joint planning mechanism composed of US and Taiwanese defense officials.