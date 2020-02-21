UrduPoint.com
US Congress Should Pass Law Forbidding Trump 'Muslim Bans' - Advocacy Group

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:38 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) President Donald Trump's recent expansion of immigration restrictions for residents of six nations, most with Muslim majorities, illustrates the need for Congress to pass the "No Ban Act," the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release on Friday.

"Congress must pass the NO BAN Act without any further changes in order to end this ban and prevent future presidents from institutionalizing racism in official policy," the release said.

In addition, the ACLU called on all presidential candidates to advocate ending the so-called Muslim ban.

Trump recently imposed new restrictions on immigrants from Muslim majority nations of Eriteria, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria and Sudan. In addition, the restrictions apply to Tanzania and Myanmar, where Muslims are a minority.

