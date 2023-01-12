US Congress Should Probe Biden Handling of Sensitive Materials - House Speaker McCarthy

The US Congress should investigate President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of sensitive materials following the discovery of classified documents at two separate locations, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The US Congress should investigate President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of sensitive materials following the discovery of classified documents at two separate locations, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday.

"I think Congress has to investigate this," McCarthy said during a press conference. "We don't think there needs to be a special prosecutor, but I think Congress has a role to look."

On Monday, US media reported that the president's personal attorneys discovered 10 classified documents pertaining to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom at a Biden think-tank office, prompting a Federal probe into the matter.

Earlier on Thursday, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the President, said that a second trove of classified documents was discovered in storage space in Biden's Wilmington residence garage, while another one-page document was found in an adjacent room.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he believes Biden has handled the situation in a responsible manner.