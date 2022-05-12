US Congress to Hold Hearing on Infant Formula Shortage Crisis - Committee Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The US House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee will hold a hearing into the shortage of infant formula across the United States, the chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee announced in a press release.

"Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. announced ... that the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee will hold a hearing on Wednesday, May 25, on infant formula shortages," the release said on Wednesday.

The focus of the hearing will be on understanding the causes of the shortage, the actions taken to increase production and supply and on the additional needs to ensure access to safe infant formula across the country, the statement said.

"The nationwide infant formula shortages are increasingly alarming and demand Congress' immediate attention. ... Ensuring the safety and well-being of our nation's children, including safe and nutritious formula, is one of our most important collective responsibilities," Pallone said.

The Biden administration acknowledged the crisis earlier this week when White House spokesperson Jen Psaki announced the food and Drug Administration (FDA) was working "around the clock" to try and end the supply chain crisis.

On Tuesday, the FDA said it was cooperating with US-based companies to expand production and was also seeking to accelerate rapid expanding imports of formula from other nations.