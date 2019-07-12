US Congress to Prevent Turkey from Obtaining F-35s After Russian S-400 Delivery - Senators

The US Congress will act to ensure that Turkey does not receive any F-35 fighter jets after the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted the delivery of Russian S-400 air defense systems, a group of Republican and Democratic senators said in a joint statement on Friday

"As long as President Erdogan insists on putting US and NATO assets at risk by acquiring Russian defense technology, the US will withhold our fifth-generation fighter jets and apply our normal restrictions on any government that purchases Russian military equipment," Senators James Lankford, Jeanne Shaheen, Thom Tillis and Chris Van Hollen said in the statement.

Turkey's Defense Ministry said in a statement earlier on Friday that Ankara received the first batch of components for the S-400 air defense systems.

The US senators expressed disappointment over Ankara's decision.�"Now they have solidified their stance with the acquisition of the Russian S-400, a surface-to-air defense system created to target and destroy the American F-35," they said.

The lawmakers accused Turkey of "trying to play both sides" and vowed that Washington would not allow the country to put the newest US military technologies at risk.

"Turkey cannot have both Russian and American defense equipment sitting side by side," they said.

In a separate statement on Twitter, Senator Chris Murphy called Turkey's decision to buy the S-400 "a massive national security failure" on the part of President Donald Trump's administration.

The move "risks cratering the relationship with Turkey and sending the NATO alliance into crisis," Murphy said.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. Turkey's cooperation with Russia on the matter has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which have cited security concerns over the S-400s incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.

The United States claims that S-400 systems may compromise the F-35 stealth jet project. Washington said in June it would not accept more Turkish pilots for F-35 training unless it abandoned the agreement with Russia. Turkey refused, saying it was a done deal.