US Congress To Protect Israel Military Advantage Amid Promised F-35 Sale To UAE - Pelosi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:21 AM

US Congress to Protect Israel Military Advantage Amid Promised F-35 Sale to UAE - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Congress will work to ensure that Israel maintains its qualitative military advantage in the Middle East following United Arab Emirates' (UAE) stated intention to purchase F-35 fighter jets from the United States, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As we learn more about the full details of both agreements, questions remain - specifically, regarding the commitment that the UAE has received from the Trump administration to purchase American-made F-35 aircraft. The US Congress, on a bipartisan basis, will be watching and monitoring to ensure that Israel can maintain its qualitative military edge in the region," Pelosi said.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said that he has "no problem" with selling F-35 fifth generation jets to the UAE, which is set to sign a peace deal with Israel later in the day.

More Stories From World

