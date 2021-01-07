UrduPoint.com
US Congress To Resume Certifying Election Results Tonight - House Majority Whip

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US Congress will tonight continue to verify the results of the US presidential election, hours after thousands of pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building to stop the proceedings, House Minority Whip James Clyburn said in a statement.

"Tonight, Congress will continue the business of certifying the electoral college votes," Clyburn said via Twitter on Wednesday.

