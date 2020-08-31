US Congress to Subpoena Postmaster General on Election Mail Concerns - Oversight Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The US Congress' Committee on Oversight and Reform plans to subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for information on postal delays that could adversely impact mailed-in balloting during the upcoming November 3 presidential election, Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said in a memorandum on Monday.

"In light of your refusal to produce documents in response to other Members of Congress, I am now writing in my capacity as Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform to make a number of requests for documents and information," Maloney said. "If there are any questions about whether you are legally authorized to produce these documents, please let the Committee know, and we will issue a subpoena to resolve these doubts and compel their production."

The Postal Service had warned earlier that voters in 46 of the 50 US states may be disenfranchised because it cannot deliver mailed ballots in time to meet counting deadlines. Tens of millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail this year, instead of in-person, due to fears over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In an appearance before the Oversight Committee last week, DeJoy pledged to deliver the nation's election mail on time and within our well-established Postal Service standards. DeJoy also said the planned changes in the work of the Postal Service will only take place after the election.

DeJoy then sent a letter to the Oversight Committee saying that he trusts his August 24 testimony before clarified any outstanding questions.

But Maloney said on Monday that DeJoy's action was inadequate and he still has to produce the documents sought.

Republican president Trump has repeatedly said that mail-in balloting is susceptible to fraud as evidenced in the elections in New York and New Jersey. Trump said the Postal Service has been beset by problems for years and the planned changes were intended to improve its efficacy as well as save billions of Dollars.