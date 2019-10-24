US Congress Unlikely to Stop Ankara Sanctions Push Despite Syria Truce Deals - Ex-Minister

The Turkish deals with the US and Russia to put on hold its military operation in northeast Syria may defuse criticism in the United States, but the US Congress is unlikely to give up the idea of sanctioning Ankara for its anti-Kurdish military campaign, former Turkish foreign minister Yasar Yakis told Sputnik

Following the start of Ankara's offensive in Syria against US-backed Kurdish militia, President Donald Trump threatened to "obliterate" the Turkish economy and slapped sanctions on the NATO ally. On Wednesday, Trump said that the United States was lifting the sanctions because Ankara informed Washington that the ceasefire in Syria would be made permanent. It came several days after Turkey pledged to halt its operation in the region to let the Kurds leave the zone of its offensive. Yet, Ankara itself has accused the United States of not fully honoring its promises.

"The Memorandum of Understanding and especially the 13-point agreement of [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and [US] Vice President Mike Pence, may smoothen the atmosphere in the US, but Congress may look for other excuses to impose sanctions on Turkey," Yakis said.

He clarified that it was important to differentiate the attitudes of the White House, Pentagon and the Congress.

As for Ankara's ties with Europe, they will likely remain unaffected by the Sochi diplomatic deal as "these relations have a different background," the former minister added.

In addition to the deal with the United States, Erdogan signed a memorandum with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to resolve the situation in northeast Syria. Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards commit themselves to facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone. Russia and Turkey also agree on joint patrols in the area.