US Congress Would Support 'Devastating' Sanctions Against Kremlin - Senate Minority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The US Congress would support "devastating sanctions" against Russia for conducting a military operation in Ukraine, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

"Congress would support truly devastating sanctions against the Kremlin and its enablers," McConnell said in a statement on Thursday.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

The US Senate reconvenes for legislative business on Monday afternoon.

McConnell said the upcoming defense spending legislation that lawmakers will craft should be an opportunity to include measures to redouble material support for Ukraine, bolster energy independence and invest in the capabilities for long-term competition with Russia and China.