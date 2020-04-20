US Congressional Black Caucus Endorses Biden for President in 2020 Election - Statement

The presidential campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden won the backing of the Congressional Black Caucus Political Action Committee (CBCPAC), according to an Instagram announcement by the group on Monday

"The #CBCPAC proudly endorses Joe Biden for United States President," the message read.

CBCPAC Chairman Congressman Gregory Meeks said the endorsement is based on Biden's "leadership, his experience, his understanding on how to get things done and his ability to work and pull people together," adding that the candidate is a "healer and not a divider."

The Congressional Black Caucus consists of most African-American members of the US Congress.