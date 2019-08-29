US Congressional Delegation Tours Russian Parliament

The US congressional staff arrived at the Federation Council and State Duma, the upper and lower houses of the Russian parliament, in Moscow on Thursday, where they have learned about the history of the legislature

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The US congressional staff arrived at the Federation Council and State Duma, the upper and lower houses of the Russian parliament, in Moscow on Thursday, where they have learned about the history of the legislature.

Representatives of the US Congress have seen portraits of all the speakers that have served in the Russian upper house since the day it was founded in 1810, which are exhibited on the second floor of the Federation Council building.

According to the chairman of the upper house's foreign affairs committee, Konstantin Kosachev, the discussion of political issues is not on the agenda for the delegation's tour, which is rather technical with informative purposes.