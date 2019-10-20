UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congressional Delegation Visits Jordan, Meets With King Abdullah II - Pelosi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The US congressional delegation visited Jordan, where it held a meeting with King Abdullah II, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"Our bipartisan delegation was honored to meet with His Majesty King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and senior Jordanian officials," Pelosi said in a statement.

The statement added that the parties discussed the rising number of refugees and issues relating to Russia, Iran and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in the context of the situation around Syria after the start of the Turkish military operation.

"Our bipartisan delegation is visiting Jordan at a critical time for the security and stability of the region. With the deepening crisis in Syria after Turkey's incursion, our delegation has engaged in vital discussions about the impact to regional stability, increased flow of refugees, and the dangerous opening that has been provided to ISIS, Iran and Russia," Pelosi said.

Turkey launched the Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria on October 9, saying that the military action aimed to create the safe zone near the Syrian-Turkish border after multiple fruitless discussions between Washington and Ankara.

Earlier this week, US Vice President Mike Pence announced a ceasefire in Syria's north after long talks with Erdogan in Ankara. The sides had agreed that a 120-hour ceasefire would be put into force in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish-led forces. Both Ankara and the Kurds have accused each other of violating the truce.

