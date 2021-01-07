US Congressional Leaders Evacuated to Military Base in Washington - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) US Congressional leaders have been evacuated to a nearby military base after tens of thousands of pro-Trump protesters encircled the Capitol building during a session to verify the results of the 2020 presidential election, CNN reported citing a Federal law enforcement official.

The congressional leaders were evacuated from the Capitol building and taken to Fort McNair, an Army base in Washington, DC, the report said on Wednesday.