UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congressional Panel Says Aims To Stop Use Of Trump Resort For G7 Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 03:10 AM

US Congressional Panel Says Aims to Stop Use of Trump Resort for G7 Summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The US House Rules Committee said in a statement that it will meet next week to oppose President Donald Trump's decision to host the G7 summit at one of his resorts in Florida - an act some senators have characterized as an abuse of presidential power.

The Rules Committee is set to meet on Tuesday with the aim of "opposing President Trump's decision to hold the 2020 G7 at the Trump National Doral golf resort and rejecting his practice of accepting foreign government emoluments without obtaining Congress' affirmative consent, and for other purposes," the statement said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, US Senators Gary Peters, Ron Wyden and Sherrod Brown, raised alarm over Trump's choice of his resort in Doral, Florida, to host the G7 summit.

"The goal of the G-7 Summit is to encourage cooperation, trade, and dialogue among the world's leading democracies," the senators said in a joint statement. "This is another outrageous example of the President using his office to funnel money from American taxpayers and foreign sources into his own pockets."

In September, the three senators introduced the Heightened Oversight of travel, Eating, and Lodging (HOTEL) Act, which would bar the Federal government from spending taxpayer Dollars at lodging properties owned by the US president, vice president and other cabinet officials.

Related Topics

World Hotel Trump Gary Florida Money September Congress 2020 From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pound steadies as Johnson prepares Brexit bill bat ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

3 hours ago

Moulana politics is for personal interests: Fasial ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister directs crackdown against profiteer ..

4 hours ago

Dr Firdous calls on prime minister

4 hours ago

Dr Firdous rejects claim of Shehbaz to improve eco ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.