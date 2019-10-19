US Congressional Panel Says Aims to Stop Use of Trump Resort for G7 Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The US House Rules Committee said in a statement that it will meet next week to oppose President Donald Trump's decision to host the G7 summit at one of his resorts in Florida - an act some senators have characterized as an abuse of presidential power.

The Rules Committee is set to meet on Tuesday with the aim of "opposing President Trump's decision to hold the 2020 G7 at the Trump National Doral golf resort and rejecting his practice of accepting foreign government emoluments without obtaining Congress' affirmative consent, and for other purposes," the statement said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, US Senators Gary Peters, Ron Wyden and Sherrod Brown, raised alarm over Trump's choice of his resort in Doral, Florida, to host the G7 summit.

"The goal of the G-7 Summit is to encourage cooperation, trade, and dialogue among the world's leading democracies," the senators said in a joint statement. "This is another outrageous example of the President using his office to funnel money from American taxpayers and foreign sources into his own pockets."

In September, the three senators introduced the Heightened Oversight of travel, Eating, and Lodging (HOTEL) Act, which would bar the Federal government from spending taxpayer Dollars at lodging properties owned by the US president, vice president and other cabinet officials.