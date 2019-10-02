US Congressional panel to discuss HR situation in IOJ&K on Oct 22

(@FahadShabbir)

US Congressional sub-committee will hold a hearing on the human rights situation in South Asia with focus on Kashmir on 22nd of this month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) US Congressional sub-committee will hold a hearing on the human rights situation in South Asia with focus on Kashmir on 22nd of this month.In a statement in Washington Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Asia, Congressman Brad Sherman said that Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, who oversees all State Department policy towards South Asia, would testify at the hearing.

He said the hearing will focus on the Kashmir Valley where a number of political activists have been arrested and daily life, the internet and telephone communications have been suspended.He said the committee will also review the humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir and whether Kashmiris have adequate supplies of food, medicines and other essentials.