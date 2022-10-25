US Congressional Progressive Caucus Withdraws Letter to Biden on Ukraine - Statement

The Congressional Progressive Caucus said on Tuesday that it has withdrawn its letter sent to President Joe Biden asking him to seek peace talks with Russia on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Congressional Progressive Caucus said on Tuesday that it has withdrawn its letter sent to President Joe Biden asking him to seek peace talks with Russia on Ukraine.

On Monday, media reported that a group of 30 Democratic Congressmen sent a letter to Biden urging him to fundamentally change his administration's strategy with respect to the crisis in Ukraine and seek direct negotiations with Russia.

"The Congressional Progressive Caucus hereby withdraws its recent letter to the White House regarding Ukraine," the statement said.