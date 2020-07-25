UrduPoint.com
US Congressional Staff Member Dies Of COVID-19 - Congressman

Sat 25th July 2020

US Congressional Staff Member Dies of COVID-19 - Congressman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) A congressional staff member has died from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), US Congressman Vern Buchanan said in a statement.

"Devastated by the death of my longtime staffer Gary Tibbetts who passed away today at Manatee Memorial Hospital from COVID-19," Buchanan said via Twitter on Friday.

"Gary was the consummate professional and a true pubic servant in every sense of the word."

Buchanan announced on July 15 that Tibbetts had been hospitalized. Tibbetts had worked for the congressman for nine years and had formerly served as a police officer in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The state of Florida, where Buchanan and Tibbetts lived, now has almost 400,000 novel coronavirus cases and more than 5,500 virus-related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

