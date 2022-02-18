US Congressional Study Shows Inequities Continue Restricting Economic Growth for Blacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Inequities in income, education and health have harmed Black workers in the United States and continue restricting a path toward strong economic growth, a new congressional report revealed.

"In addition to directly harming Black workers and families, the effects of discrimination and inequities in income, wealth, health and education restrict the pathways to stronger and broad-based economic growth," JEC Chairman Don Beyer said in a press release accompanying the report on Thursday. "We have before us a blueprint of the work we must do to build a more inclusive economy that values and honors the work of Black Americans."

The report, issued by the JEC along with the Congressional Black Caucus, said there is a persistence of structural and economic barriers facing Black workers and families that produce disparities across a broad range of socioeconomic indicators and outcomes.

Black progress is leavened by historical disparities in intergenerational wealth transfers, asset ownership, unemployment and wages. The report said white households have eight times the wealth of Black households, while Black households earn just 62 cents for every Dollar earned by white households.

In addition, African Americans consistently experience unemployment rates that are nearly twice that of white Americans. Meanwhile, the analysis shows that since the 1980s, Black child poverty rates have been cut by nearly half, while the share of African Americans living below poverty has reached the lowest levels since Federal data collection began in 1959.

Lastly, the Black-white racial gap in high school graduation has nearly disappeared because high school completion rates have risen significantly, as evidenced in 2019, when less than 6 percent of Black high school students dropped out of high school.