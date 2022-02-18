UrduPoint.com

US Congressional Study Shows Inequities Continue Restricting Economic Growth For Blacks

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2022 | 04:20 AM

US Congressional Study Shows Inequities Continue Restricting Economic Growth for Blacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Inequities in income, education and health have harmed Black workers in the United States and continue restricting a path toward strong economic growth, a new congressional report revealed.

"In addition to directly harming Black workers and families, the effects of discrimination and inequities in income, wealth, health and education restrict the pathways to stronger and broad-based economic growth," JEC Chairman Don Beyer said in a press release accompanying the report on Thursday. "We have before us a blueprint of the work we must do to build a more inclusive economy that values and honors the work of Black Americans."

The report, issued by the JEC along with the Congressional Black Caucus, said there is a persistence of structural and economic barriers facing Black workers and families that produce disparities across a broad range of socioeconomic indicators and outcomes.

Black progress is leavened by historical disparities in intergenerational wealth transfers, asset ownership, unemployment and wages. The report said white households have eight times the wealth of Black households, while Black households earn just 62 cents for every Dollar earned by white households.

In addition, African Americans consistently experience unemployment rates that are nearly twice that of white Americans. Meanwhile, the analysis shows that since the 1980s, Black child poverty rates have been cut by nearly half, while the share of African Americans living below poverty has reached the lowest levels since Federal data collection began in 1959.

Lastly, the Black-white racial gap in high school graduation has nearly disappeared because high school completion rates have risen significantly, as evidenced in 2019, when less than 6 percent of Black high school students dropped out of high school.

Related Topics

Education Dollar Progress United States 2019 Share

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

4 hours ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

4 hours ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

4 hours ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

4 hours ago
 US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security ..

US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security Concerns, Time for Dialogue - ..

4 hours ago
 White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>