WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The US departments of State and Treasury should sanction Sudan 's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a government-run militia blamed for a June 3 massacre of pro-democracy protesters, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a letter to Cabinet secretaries in charge of both agencies.

The letter also singled out Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as 'Hemeti,' the Rapid Support Forces commander, for his responsibility.

"Sanctioning Hemeti and the Rapid Support Forces would reaffirm our unwavering support for democratic principles in Sudan and send a powerful message to the Sudanese people that the United States stands in solidarity with them in their fight to end the human rights abuses under Sudan's Transitional Military Council," Engel wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

On June 3, Sudan security forces joined by the RSF crushed a long-running pro-democracy protest in the capital Khartoum, reportedly killing more than 100 civilians as the country's military rulers cancelled an agreement to surrender power to an elected government following the ouster of longtime leader Omar Bashir in April.

Engel noted that the RSF are a reconstituted version of the Janjaweed, which was responsible for government-sanctioned atrocities during the Darfur genocide.