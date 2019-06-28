UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Congressman Asks State, Treasury Departments To Sanction Sudan's Rapid Support Forces

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 24 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:58 PM

US Congressman Asks State, Treasury Departments to Sanction Sudan's Rapid Support Forces

The US departments of State and Treasury should sanction Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a government-run militia blamed for a June 3 massacre of pro-democracy protesters, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a letter to Cabinet secretaries in charge of both agencies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The US departments of State and Treasury should sanction Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a government-run militia blamed for a June 3 massacre of pro-democracy protesters, House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a letter to Cabinet secretaries in charge of both agencies.

The letter also singled out Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as 'Hemeti,' the Rapid Support Forces commander, for his responsibility.

"Sanctioning Hemeti and the Rapid Support Forces would reaffirm our unwavering support for democratic principles in Sudan and send a powerful message to the Sudanese people that the United States stands in solidarity with them in their fight to end the human rights abuses under Sudan's Transitional Military Council," Engel wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

On June 3, Sudan security forces joined by the RSF crushed a long-running pro-democracy protest in the capital Khartoum, reportedly killing more than 100 civilians as the country's military rulers cancelled an agreement to surrender power to an elected government following the ouster of longtime leader Omar Bashir in April.

Engel noted that the RSF are a reconstituted version of the Janjaweed, which was responsible for government-sanctioned atrocities during the Darfur genocide.

Related Topics

Protest Khartoum United States Sudan April June Government Cabinet Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Nord Stream 2 AG Says Withdrew Application for Mai ..

22 seconds ago

PACE Delegation to Visit Ukraine on July 2-3 Ahead ..

24 seconds ago

EU Not Ready Yet to Use INSTEX to Service Transact ..

27 seconds ago

Mexican President Says to Provide Employment to 40 ..

30 seconds ago

Russia's Aeroflot Ready to Sign Contract for Purch ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Man Wanted for Illegal Banking Activities ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.